Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2019) - Talisker Resources (CSE: TSK) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Eurocontrol Technics Group. Talisker has acquired Sable Resources' mineral resource properties located in the Province of British Columbia and certain related assets.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Talisker" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Talisker paid Sable $500,000, issued 30 million shares, and granted Sable a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on each of the B.C. Properties along with assuming certain liabilities relating to the B.C. Properties. Sable intends to distribute up to 80% of the Talisker shares to its shareholders as a return of capital.

The B.C. Properties consist of several early to advanced stage projects. The Toodoggone projects include the past producing Baker Gold/Silver Project; the Shasta Mine and Baker mill infrastructure and equipment; the Chappelle (Baker and Multinational Mines) Property; the Mets Lease and the Bot Property. The South-central B.C. projects include the Tulox Property, the WCGG Properties, and the Spences Bridge Regional Program.

Subsequent to this transaction, the company staked an additional 33,321 hectares in two packages covering what the company interprets as newly identified extensions of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. The Remington claim package consists of 31,651 hectares distributed between 20 contiguous claims located 34 kilometers west of the northern tip of the Talisker's Spences Bridge Gold Project. The Lola claim is a single 1670 Hectare claim in the Cadwallader Terrane.

Terry Harbort, President & CEO, stated: "The staking of both Remington and Lola claims add to our dominant land position within South Central B.C giving the Company an accumulated 226,035 hectares between three main blocks. With the summer field season rapidly approaching we are excited to be adding prospective ground to our regional geochemistry program."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.TaliskerResources.com, contact Terry Harbort, President and CEO, at terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44462