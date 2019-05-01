Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 1
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
1 May 2019
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date9 May 2019
Record Date10 May 2019
Payment Date31 May 2019
Dividend per Share 0.041195 pounds per share (Sterling)
For further information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385
N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/Justin McKeegan - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com