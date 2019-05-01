sprite-preloader
01.05.2019
John Murrell, HS-UK Production Manager, Retires After 9 Years of Service

HARLOW, England, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is sad to announce the retirement of John Murrell after 9 years of loyal service.

John Murrell, with HS-UK Technical Operations Manager, Kevin Chilcot

John has worked in his role as Production Manager since March 2010 and retired on 30thApril 2019.

John was responsible for the supervision of work in the Ophthalmic Assembly Workshop and Machine Shop, along with ensuring the efficient production of parts and assemblies. He has in-depth technical knowledge of the products which has been an asset to the Production Team.

Dean Johnson, HS-UK Managing Director, said, "John has been an integral part of the HS-UK Production Team for many years. He will be missed by everyone at Haag-Streit UK, but we wish him a long and happy retirement."

HS-UK has appointed Roni Barnes to succeed John in the role of Production Manager. Roni will commence her role on 7th May 2019.

For further information on John's retirement, please contact Haag-Streit UK on (01279) 883807 or email sales@haag-streit-uk.com


© 2019 PR Newswire