UK Executive Education (Management Development Programs) Enrolment is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in Next 5 Years Till 2023: Ken Research

Key Findings

Average fee of MDP is anticipated to increase at a CAGR 3.8% during the same period.

The Executive education industry in UK is expected to witness the increase in number of courses primarily strategy related courses and customized programmes catering to the needs of the corporate alliances.

Affordable fee structure and efficient course structure are likely to be the key focus areas of UK Executive MDP market.

Increasing Demand for Customized Courses: It is anticipated that both public and private universities will introduce more courses for entry level candidates in order to expand the student base and cater to a wider reach. In addition to this, more courses in the field of artificial intelligence/ machine learning/ deep technologies are to be introduced to accommodate the demand of the industries. Moreover, Strategy related courses contributed to the highest share of 20% in terms of number of courses in 2018 and is expected to contribute 22% in terms of total number of courses by the year ending 2023E.

Increasing Demand for Longer Duration Courses: Demand for courses of 10+ day's is expected to grow among the enrollees at a positive CAGR of 10.7% in terms of enrollment during the period 2018-2023E. Longer duration courses aid in better understanding of a range of topics to get a career boost and also gives sufficient time for the enrollees to understand and implement the course in the daily life. It is expected that short courses (1 day) will experience a limited growth at a CAGR of 4.2% in terms of enrollments during the period 2018-2023E, among other duration courses due to cannibalization.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UK Executive Education Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type of Management Development Programs (Finance, Strategy, Leadership, Ethics and others), By Duration of the Course (1 day, 1-2 days, 2-3 days, 3-5 days, 5-10 days and 10+ days) and By Type of Universities (Private and Public)" believed that the Executive MDP market in UK will increase due to introduction of hybrid programs which will not only provide easy accessibility but also content rich curriculum and interactive virtual classroom lectures. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 11.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type of Courses

Finance

Strategy

Marketing and Supply Chain Management

Project Management

Ethics, Behavior and Governance

Leadership

Others (Healthcare, Lean Sigma, General Education and many more)

By Duration of Course

1 day

1-2 days

2-3 days

3-5 days

5-10 days

10 + days

By Type of Colleges

Private College

Public College

Key Target Audience

B Schools

Online Education Consultancies

Ministry of Education/ Higher Education Authority

Online Education Aggregators

Private Equity Firm

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023E

Institutes Covered:

London Business School , University of Oxford , University of Cambridge

, , Cranfield University, London School of Economics and Political Science

The University of Warwick , University of Bath, The University of Manchester

, University of Bath, The University of City, University of London , University of Edinburgh , UCL London

, , UCL London Middlesex University , Coventry University, University of Bristol

, University, University of University of Bedforshire, Leeds Beckett University, The University of Salford

University of Cumbria , University of South Wales , Falmouth University

, University of , Falmouth University New Buckinghamshire University, Nottingham Trent University

University, The University of Westminster, University of Essex , Cardiff Metropolitian

, Cardiff Metropolitian University of Gloucestershire , King's College London, University of York

, King's College London, University of University of Southampton, Cardiff University, Oxford Brookes University

University, Bangor University, London Metropolitan University, University of Kent

Metropolitan University, University of University of Northumbria at Newcastle , University of Hertfordshire

, University of Edge Hill University, The University of the West of Scotland

Newcastle University, The University of Huddersfield

University, The University of Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

GlyndAur University, University of Derby

Robert Gordon University, The University of Portsmouth

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Introduction of UK Executive MDP Market

Business Cycle in UK Executive MDP Market

Timeline of Major Institutes in UK Executive MDP Market

UK Executive MDP Market Size by Revenue (2013-2018)

UK Executive MDP Market Segmentation

UK Executive MDP Market Segmentation by Types of Courses

UK Executive MDP Market by Duration of Course

UK Executive MDP Market by Types of Colleges

Trends and Developments in the UK Executive MDP Market

Issues and Challenges in the UK Executive MDP Market

Government Regulations in UK Executive MDP Market

SWOT Analysis UK Executive MDP Market

Competitive Scenario in UK Executive MDP Market

Company Profiles of Major Players in the Market

Decision Making Parameters in UK Executive MDP market.

UK Executive MDP Market Future Outlook and Projections (2019-2023)

Analyst Recommendations in UK Executive MDP Market

For more information, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/uk-executive-education-market/197079-99.html

Related Reports

US Executive Education Programs Market By Type (Open And Customized Programs), By Universities (Private And State), By Mode Of Delivery (Business Schools, Online, Foreign Collaborations) - Outlook To 2022

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of executive education programs market in the US. The report provides information on US Executive Education Programs market size (by revenue, by number of enrollments, number of programs), market segments (by open & customized programs, by type of courses, by universities and by mode of deliveries), US online executive education market, and competitive landscape of major players in the US Executive Education Programs market. The report also provides trends and developments in the market, key issues and challenges in the market, government initiatives for executive education in the US, Entry barriers in US Executive Education Programs market, SWOT analysis of the market and covering competitive landscape of major institutions including Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, MIT Sloan School of Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business, UCLA Anderson School of Business, Columbia Business School, Kellogg School of Management, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Stephen M. Ross School of Business and Baruch College. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

US Executive MBA Market Outlook To 2022 - By Structured And Customized And By EMBA And GEMBA Programs

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of US Executive MBA market overview and market size by revenue, revenue model, trends and developments, issues and challenges, target profile and application trends survey. The report also provides data points on US Executive MBA market by structured and customizable, by Funding of Program (Self Funding, Partial Funding and Full Sponsorship), by Duration of the Course (12-16 Months, 17-21 Months and More than 21 Months), by Domestic and International Students, by EMBA and GEMBA along with company profile of major players in US Executive MBA including The Wharton School, University of Virginia (Darden School of Business), Kellogg School of Management, Columbia Business School, University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business, UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, UCLA Anderson School of Business, Yale School of management, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, MIT Sloan School of Management, NYU Stern School of Business and Cornell SC Johnson School of Business. The report also covers SWOT analysis, Government Initiatives, Decision making parameters along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

India Executive Education Market Outlook To 2020 - Preference For Skill Based MDPs And Virtual Education To Drive Future

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the executive education programs offered through in house as well as virtual sessions. The report analyzes the market for overall executive education with major segments including virtual and in campus MDPs, open and customized MDPs, sponsored and unsponsored MDPs, regional contribution and mode of entry. Additionally, the market for virtual executive education has been extensively covered in the report with a focus on the major players along with their competitive landscape. The report also shed light on the market positioning of major players along with the target executive profile which a new entrant should focus upon. The report also includes macroeconomic factors which have been analyzed to determine the future prospects of the Industry along with analyst recommendations.

