CORRECTION: LifeApps Announces Name Change To LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

This press release replaces the press release disseminated May 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET.

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / LifeApps Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK: LFAP) a publicly traded company which intends to deliver financial and marketing platforms specific to the LGBTQ community, announced the company name change to LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc., effective April 25, 2019.

The LGBTQ movement has made many definitive steps forward in advancing the freedom, rights and equality which are paramount to the fundamental right of individual liberty which our Bill of Rights guarantees to every American citizen.

In pursuit of rights for equality, however, we have had to endure many struggles, setbacks and opposition from those who feel the LGBTQ community should be treated or classified as lower-class citizens based solely on its sexual orientation. Now, more than at any other time in history, the LGBTQ community has the most significant contingency of love and loyal supporters from fellow Americans. Comprised of family, friends, co-workers, classmates, alumni and teammates, over the past five years, a wide range of American businesses have even joined them. From Fortune 1,000 corporations to the small individually-owned enterprise, the American business community is standing alongside the LGBTQ community in its pursuit of equality!

At LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, we intend to create a Loyalty Index to join the enormous economic power of the LGBTQ consumer with the business community that supports it. We will survey the LGBTQ community to determine which companies from the S&P 500 best support it in numerous ways including marketing, hiring and charitable giving.

The Loyalty of all these groups combined with our LGBTQ community will form a hugely influential contingency for change and will help to empower us in protecting our right as Americans to love who we love. We have made it easy for those who align and support these rights to be recognized for their Loyalty. In doing so, we have attributed the 'L' as a symbol of acknowledgment and appreciation.

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Inc., CEO Bobby Blair added: 'Our new corporate name more closely aligns us with the community we serve. As we build financial and media platforms to bridge the gap between corporate America and the LGBTQ consumer, we are better able to showcase how equality leads to increased profits and an enlightened future in our country.'

We welcome our entire LGBTQ community and all its Loyal supporters to help us shape and define our role in contributing to the pursuit of equality for all citizens.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains 'forward-looking statements' as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'future,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'projected,' 'intend,' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LifeApps actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development, marketing, and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

