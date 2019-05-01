

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported that its sales for the month of April 2019 were 183,866 vehicles, a decrease of 4.4 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 8.2 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis versus April 2018.



Toyota division reported April sales of 162,506 units, down 4.8 percent on a volume basis and down 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus division posted April sales of 21,360 vehicles, down 1.3 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.



