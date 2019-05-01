GCP Student Living Plc - Director Change

GCP Student Living plc

("GCP Student" or the "Company")

LEI: 2138004J4ID66FK38H25

Appointment of New Director

GCP Student, the UK's first REIT focused on student residential assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Hunter as a non-executive Director of the Company and as a member of the Audit and Risk, Management Engagement, Remuneration and Disclosure Committees, with effect from 1 May 2019.

Mr Hunter is a professional strategic adviser focused principally on UK and international real estate. He is on the boards of both listed and unlisted companies in the UK and overseas, including as chairman of Custodian REIT PLC and ICG-Longbow (the real estate division of Intermediate Capital Group plc), senior independent director of Yatra Capital Limited and a director of Saffron India Real Estate Fund and is adviser to French family office Quilvest. Mr Hunter was previously chairman of South African Property Opportunities Limited.

Mr Hunter qualified as a chartered surveyor in 1978 and has over 25 years' experience as a fund manager, including as managing director of Aberdeen Asset Management's property fund business. David is a past president of the British Property Federation and was actively involved in the introduction of REITs to the UK. He is honorary Swedish consul to Glasgow and an honorary professor of real estate at Heriot-Watt University.

Mr Hunter is not currently, and has not been in the last five years, a director of any other publicly quoted company other than as set out above. There are no other details required to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13R (2) to (6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Robert Peto, Chairman, commented, "We are delighted that David Hunter is joining us and look forward to his contribution to the development of the Company".

1 May 2019

For further information please contact:

Gravis Capital Management Limited +44 020 3405 8500

Nick Barker

Dion Di Miceli

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 020 7710 7600

Neil Winward

Mark Young

Tom Yeadon

Buchanan / Quill +44 020 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Henry Wilson



