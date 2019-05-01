sprite-preloader
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 1

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 April 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 176,330,242 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 April 2019, the Company held 16,681,600 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 176,330,242 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

1 May 2019


