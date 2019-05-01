EarthWater, PLC: CORRECTION: EarthWater Launches a New Brand 'PRO Black Water' Expanding into the $2.8 Billion Growing Hydration Market

This Press Release Replaces the Press Release Issued Today, May 1, 2019 at 9:55 AM EDT.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / EarthWater, www.EarthWater.com, recognized as a premiere "Made in the USA" manufacturer of consumer health and wellness products, announced today, the launch of "PRO Black Water," www.ProBlackWater.com. This brand-new Sports SKU, added to the exceptional line of Fulvic and Humic infused products, further solidifies the expansion into the number one growing Private Label water market which now exceeds $2.8 billion dollars.

PRO Black Water is a 100% natural, alkaline water, with 70+ trace minerals and a natural 9.5 to 10.5 pH, with 333mg of the EarthWater "proprietary blend" of all-natural trace minerals from Planet Earth. PRO Black Water is for PRO Athletes, Amateur Athletes, High School and College Sports and Athletic Teams, Soccer, Basketball, Football, Tennis, Golf, Running, Cross Fit plus all extreme sports enthusiasts with an active-lifestyles. This brand is also ideal for Athletic Gyms, Fitness Centers, Spin Classes, Pilates and Yoga Studios, and Country Clubs.

More than ever, consumers are looking for healthier choices in their lifestyle. PRO Black Water is sugar free and free from artificial flavors, dyes, sweeteners, preservatives, chemicals and calories. Each bottle of PRO contains 333 mg of proprietary EarthWater minerals. This composition helps the human body re-hydrate more efficiently, absorb nutrients faster and replenish electrolytes.

PRO Black Water Contains:

• 70+ Trace Minerals

• Natural 9.5+ pH

• Natural Electrolytes

• Powerful Antioxidants

PRO Black Water is Scientifically Formulated to:

• Improve Metabolism

• Promote Balanced pH Levels

• Speed Nutrient Absorption

• Help Raise Energy Levels

• Enhance Immune System

• Heighten Cell Rejuvenation

• Elevate Enzyme Activity

• Intensify Detoxification

• Support Heavy Metal Removal

EarthWater Chairman/CEO CJ Comu stated, " The launch of PRO Black Water further supports our mission statement 'to help change and improve people's lives' with the power of natural trace minerals and a natural high pH. We are creating a new category for 'Black Water' with our growing portfolio. This is what the Athletes ordered -- and this is what we delivered."

PRO Black Water can be purchased at www.ProBlackWater.com. Get FREE Shipping for a limited time on each case of twelve (12) 500ml BPA Free (PET) Bottles for only $24.00.

About EarthWater

EarthWater is a health and wellness company who manufactures mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural, organic, trace minerals, mined from deep within the earth's surface. These minerals are composed of "Fulvic and Humic" and have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities which can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold through the Amazon Exclusives Program and online Membership Sites. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow" and "share" our social media pages. Please visit www.EarthWater.com or call 855.963.8584.

For Marketing & Media information, contact Kim Francis, kf@earthwater.com. For Company and Product information, contact Beth DeGroot, beth@earthwater.com.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543732/CORRECTION-EarthWater-Launches-a-New-Brand-PRO-Black-Water-Expanding-into-the-28-Billion-Growing-Hydration-Market