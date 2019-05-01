Trinity Dental Arts to Host Dental Implant Seminar

Lunch & Learn Session Set for May 10, 2019

TRINITY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Trinity Dental Arts is happy to invite guests to a Lunch & Learn session, featuring a special Dental Implant Seminar. The event will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Trinity Dental Arts office at 11105 Trinity Blvd., Trinity, Florida, 34655.

Attendees will enjoy a complimentary lunch and learn about innovative solutions that dental implants offer for permanently replacing missing or failed teeth. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session with Dr. Xhoana Gjelaj D.M.D., D.I.C.O.I., and M.A.G.D. Dr. Gjelaj is a Board Certified Diplomate of Oral Implantology and will be able to answer any questions or concerns.

Trinity Dental Arts believes it is important to educate their patients on the risks and solutions associated with missing teeth.

A missing tooth left unreplaced can cause bone loss, which in turn will cause the face to age prematurely. There are several solutions to replace missing teeth, such as single dental implants, removable dentures, partials, dental bridges, and full mouth restoration using dental implants.

To reserve your spot for this free Lunch & Learn session, please register online at trinitydentalseminars.com

About Trinity Dental Arts

Trinity Dental Arts is a high-end implant and cosmetic dental office that has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional quality smiles for its patients. Trinity Dental Arts believes that every system in the human body is directly affected by dental health. The organization's philosophy is to help patients keep their natural teeth for life or restore the function of their natural teeth to an optimum level they can enjoy.

Trinity Dental Arts' cosmetic and implant dentist Dr. Xhoana Gjelaj works with patients to help them achieve the best smile while ensuring they have healthy teeth and gums.

For more information, please contact Trinity Dental Arts:

https://www.trinitydentalarts.com/

727-228-6846

trinitydentalarts@gmail.com

SOURCE: Trinity Dental Arts

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543745/Trinity-Dental-Arts-to-Host-Dental-Implant-Seminar