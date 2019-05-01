

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The stock market in the U.K. ended weak on Wednesday with investors treading cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.



Other markets in Europe were closed for the May Day holiday.



The FTSE 100 ended down $32.96 points, or 0.44%, at 7,385.26, after scaling a high of 7,446.46 and a low of 7,379.65 during the session.



Micro Focus shed about 5%. Intu Properties, Dixon's Carphone, Royal Mail, Antofagasta, Pearson and British American Tobacco lost 2 to 3%.



On the other hand, Paddy Power jumped 4.3%. J Sainsbury gained about 4% buoyed by the company's stronger than expected full-year profits.



Whitbread, Carnival, Tui, Babcock International, Lloyds Banking, Standard Chartered, Hargreaves Lansdown, IAG and Marks & Spencer ended higher by 1.4 to 2.6%.



In economic news, UK mortgage approvals for house purchase fell to its lowest level in over a year in March and consumer credit growth was the weakest in nearly five-and-a-half years as the original Brexit deadline approached, figures from the Bank of England showed on Wednesday.



Mortgage approvals for house purchase fell to 62,341 in March from a revised 65,340 in February. Economists had forecast 64,400 approvals.



Approvals were the lowest since December 2017, when they were 61,508.



In contrast, data released last week by UK Finance had shown that mortgage approvals hit a nine-month high in March.



UK house prices rose at the fastest annual pace in five months in April, but inflation remained subdued, survey data from the Nationwide housing society showed on Wednesday.



The house price index rose 0.9% year-on-year following a 0.7% increase in March. Economists had expected the inflation rate to remain unchanged.



Net mortgage lending grew to GBP 4.1 billion in March versus GBP 3.3 billion in February. Economists had forecast GBP 3.5 billion lending.



A survey report from IHS Markit showed UK manufacturing expansion slowed to a two-month low in April amid a decline in export business and an easing in the robust pace of stock-building.



The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 53.1 in April from March's 13-month high of 55.1. The score was in line with economists' expectations.



The volume of business was thin in the market as other exchanges were closed for the May Day holiday.



Investors were looking ahead to the Fed's policy. The accompanying statement, and the subsequent press conference of the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell are expected to provide clues on the outlook for interest rates.



On Tuesday, President Donald Trump urged the central bank to slash interest rates by as much as a full percentage point.



'Our Federal Reserve has incessantly lifted interest rates, even though inflation is very low, and instituted a very big dose of quantitative tightening,' Trump said in a post on Twitter.



He added, 'We have the potential to go up like a rocket if we did some lowering of rates, like one point, and some quantitative easing.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX