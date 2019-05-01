

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced the details of next week's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $38 billion worth of three-year notes next Tuesday, $27 billion worth of ten-year notes next Wednesday and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The three-year note auction attracted below average demand, while the ten-year and thirty-year bond auctions attracted above average demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX