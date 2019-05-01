Glenbriar Technologies Inc.: Glenbriar Announces Closing of the First Tranche of the Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE: GTI.X) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of $429,700 consisting of 8,594,000 equity units. The placement consists of units priced at $0.05 each, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant exercisable for 2 years from closing at an exercise price of $0.10 in the first year and $0.15 in the second year. After this issue, the Company will have 139,015,510 shares issued and outstanding. Proceeds will be used for working capital. Securities issued on this closing shall be subject to resale restrictions to August 31, 2019. No finder's fees were paid on this tranche.

