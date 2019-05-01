

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged slightly lower on Wednesday as traders went for riskier assets such as equities thanks to better-than-expected quarterly earnings and earnings guidance from Apple Inc and data showing a notable jump in private sector employment in the month of April.



The dollar index, which moved around 97.30 earlier in the day, dropped to 97.15 after the Fed announced its policy, and was last seen trading at 97.20, down by about 0.3% from previous close.



Gold futures for June settled down $1.50, or 0.1%, at $1,284.20 an ounce.



On Tuesday, gold futures for June ended up $4.20 at $1,285.70 an ounce, after falling by $7.30 a session earlier.



Silver futures for July ended down $0.255, at $14.729 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at 2.8015, down $0.1025 from previous close.



After the Federal Reserve announced its monetary policy at 2 PM ET., gold prices edged up a bit.



The Fed left its short-term fund rates unchanged at 2.25 to 2.5% for the third consecutive meeting.



The central bank said information received since its previous meeting in March showed economic activity rose at a solid rate.



After the March meeting, the Fed noted the pace of economic growth had slowed from the solid rate in the fourth quarter.



The Fed said in its latest statement that the labor market remains strong but pointed out slower first quarter growth in household spending and business fixed investment.



On inflation, the bank said lower energy prices had contributed to lower annual inflation but noted inflation for items other than food and energy remains near 2%.



'On balance, market-based measures of inflation compensation have remained low in recent months, and survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed,' the Fed said.



The Fed said it continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near its symmetric 2% objective as the most likely outcomes.



Earlier, a report released by payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment surged up by 275,000 jobs in April after climbing by an upwardly revised 151,000 jobs in March.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 180,000 jobs compared to the addition of 129,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'April posted an uptick in growth after the first quarter appeared to signal a moderation following a strong 2018,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.



She added, 'The bulk of the overall growth is with service providers, adding the strongest gain in more than two years.'



Meanwhile, growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed much more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management this morning, with activity expanding at its slowest pace in well over two years.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index slid to 52.8 in April after unexpectedly climbing to 55.3 in March, hitting its lowest level since October of 2016.



A report released by the Commerce Department said construction spending slumped by 0.9% to an annual rate of $1.282 trillion in March after climbing by 0.7% to a revised rate of $1.293 trillion in February. Economists had expected spending to inch up by 0.1%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX