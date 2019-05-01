

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday after data showed a much larger than expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended April 27.



However, due to the escalating crisis in Venezuela and the ongoing U.S. sanctions against Iranian oil, the drop in crude prices was not any significantly pronounced.



Markets were digesting news about the latest events in Venezuela amid mass protests against the government.



According to reports, hundreds of Venezuelans rallied on Tuesday after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a 'military uprising' in his strongest move to remove President Nicolas Maduro since declaring himself interim president earlier this year.



Many observers fear this could lead to escalating violence and further disruptions to crude supply.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June settled at $63.30 a barrel, losing $0.31 for the session.



Brent Crude oil futures were lower slightly at $72.04 a barrel a little past 2 PM ET.



According to the weekly data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude inventories in the U.S. increased by 9.9 million barrels to 470.6 million barrels last week, hitting the highest level since January.



The EIA report said gasoline inventories were up by 0.9 million barrels last week, as against a decrease of 1 million barrels a week earlier.



Distillate stockpiles dropped by 1.3 million barrels in the week, nearly down 0.5% from the expected decline.



The report released by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a 6.8 million barrels increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



