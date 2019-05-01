ViveRE Communities Inc. Sets Shareholders' Meeting Date

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / ViveRE Communities Inc. (TSX-V: VCOM) ("ViveRE" or the "Company") announces that the 2018 annual meeting of shareholders has been scheduled for May 31, 2018 at 2:00 pm AST. Shareholders as of the record date, close of business on April 30, 2019, will be entitled to vote at the meeting. This will be ViveRE's first annual meeting of shareholders following the completion of its change of business transaction in August 2018 whereby the Company became a real estate issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company also announces that it intends to settle $31,750 in debt owed for services by the issuance of 158,750 common shares of the Company at a deemed price per share of $0.20. This debt was incurred in connection with its recent acquisition of Village View No. 2 Limited Partnership, a limited partnership formed under the laws of the Province of New Brunswick whose sole asset is a multifamily rental property located at 50 Noel Ave., Saint John, N.B. (see ViveRE press release dated April 11, 2019). As $25,000 of this debt is owed to a non-arms length party, the Company will seek disinterested shareholder approval for the issuance of 125,000 of the Common Shares at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 31, 2019. The issuance of the shares is subject to receipt of final Exchange approval.

Further to ViveRE's press release dated January 21, 2019, ViveRE is issuing an aggregate of 550,000 common shares of the Company to a number of officers, directors and consultants for ongoing services pursuant to consulting agreements between the Company and each of Trimaven Capital Advisors, Dr. Brian Ramjattan, THLA Services Ltd and Aconi Financial Corp Ltd (the "Consultants") in the amount of $110,000 for the three months ended February 28, 2019 in accordance with the provisions of Exchange Policy 4.3 - Shares for Services. The deemed price of these common shares is $0.20. As all of the Consultants are non-arm's length parties, the Company will seek disinterested shareholder approval for the issuance of 550,000 of the Common Shares at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 31, 2019. The issuance of the shares is subject to receipt of final Exchange approval.

In accordance with the terms of ViveRE's outstanding 12% Convertible Debentures, the Company intends to settle $38,769.40 of interest payable for the six month period ending April 30, 2019, with the issuance of 280,524 common shares. The issuance of the common shares is subject to receipt of final Exchange approval.

About ViveRE Communities Inc.

ViveRE is a real estate acquisition and ownership company, focused on recently built or recently refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in secondary markets across Canada. The Company aims to satisfy the needs of the newly emerging 55+ resident. This demographic is changing the way residential rental apartments cater to their requirements. Their desire for community, along with services and convenience amenities, has led to the emergence of the Naturally Occurring Retirement Community or "NORC". Apartments are the next "home", after years of owning they look to the carefree lifestyle provided through renting in a community of their peers. ViveRE intends to consolidate this emerging market niche across the country.

