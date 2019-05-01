

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $110.94 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $83.16 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $248.73 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $354.36 million from $318.29 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $248.73 Mln. vs. $224.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $354.36 Mln vs. $318.29 Mln last year.



