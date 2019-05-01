Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Q1 2019 earnings release date and conference call information

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 1, 2019 - Seadrill Limited is scheduled to release its first quarter 2019 results on Thursday May 23rd, 2019.



A conference call and webcast will be held at 09:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST on Thursday May 23rd, 2019.



To participate, the following options are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://services.choruscall.com/links/sdrl190523lxL2yOSw.html)



B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link. (http://dpregister.com/10131238)

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:

USA: +1-877-317-6714

International: +1-412-317-5476The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited Conference call.There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from https://www.seadrill.com/ (https://www.seadrill.com/)If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on https://www.seadrill.com/ (https://www.seadrill.com/) (Investor Relations)Participant list information required: Full name & company