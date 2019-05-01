Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will release results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, June 6, 2019, after the market closes.



A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET through Zoom's Investor Relations website at https://investors.zoom.us . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

About Zoom

Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California.

