

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life Storage Inc. (LSI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $34.45 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $33.89 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $136.552 million from $133.09 million last year.



Life Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



