

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCP, Inc. (HCP) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $61.03 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $39.84 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HCP, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.80 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



HCP, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $213.80 Mln. vs. $229.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.48 last year.



