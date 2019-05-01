

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.35 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $16.30 billion from $14.81 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $16.30 Bln vs. $14.81 Bln last year.



