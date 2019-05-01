

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.93 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $3.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $3.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.26 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.00 vs. $3.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.16



