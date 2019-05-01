

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $26.98 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $26.03 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $28.06 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $599.48 million from $584.70 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.06 Mln. vs. $26.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $599.48 Mln vs. $584.70 Mln last year.



