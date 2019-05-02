

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced, for the third-quarter, the company expects non-GAAP EPS in a range of $0.70 - $0.80, a decrease 20% - 30% year-over-year. Non-GAAP revenues are projected to be in the range of $4.7 billion - $5.5 billion, a decline of 2% - 16% from prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.87 on revenue of $5.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company noted that its non-GAAP guidance excludes estimated revenues of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion or estimated EPS of $3.10 to $3.20 per share resulting from the settlement with Apple and its contract manufacturers.



Shares of Qualcomm Inc. were down 3% after hours.



