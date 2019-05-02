SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nabriva Therapeutics plc - NBRV

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ("Nabriva" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NBRV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Nabriva and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 30, 2019, Nabriva disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") seeking marketing approval of CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva advised investors that "[t]he CRL requests that Nabriva address issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of Nabriva's contract manufacturers prior to the FDA approving the NDA."

On this news, Nabriva's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 27.42%, to close at $2.17 per share on May 1, 2019.

