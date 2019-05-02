Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH today announced the establishment of a retakaful window by the Labuan branch of Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd (the "Labuan Branch"). The window will cater to both consumer and commercial general retakaful opportunities spanning property, casualty, construction engineering, professional lines, healthcare liability, marine cargo and group personal accident.

Ramesh Sivanathan, Vice President, Country Manager Principal Officer of the Labuan Branch, said, "We are excited to be supporting Malaysia's ambition to become a respected international Islamic insurance hub and look forward to supporting this fast growing segment of the Malaysian market."

For more information about Allied World's retakaful solutions available from the Labuan Branch, please email info.malaysia@awac.com.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and have supported clients, cedents and trading partners with thoughtful service and meaningful coverages since 2001. We are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and we benefit from a worldwide network of affiliated entities that allow us to think and respond in non-traditional ways. Our capital base is strong, our solutions anticipate rather than react to changing trends, and our teams are focused on establishing long-term relationships that are mutually beneficial. Learn more about how we can help you manage your risk by visiting: Web: www.awac.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/alliedworld | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-world

