

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) reported that its sales from continuing operations for the third-quarter rose 4.2 percent to A$14.90 billion from A$14.30 billion in the prior year. Easter-adjusted sales were up 5.1%.



The company said that Australian Food's sales momentum improved in the third quarter with Easter-adjusted sales growth of 4.7% benefitting from lower deflation and more settled weather. Easter-adjusted comparable sales was up 4.2%.



BIG W's Easter-adjusted sales increased by 5.6% driven by Everyday, Leisure and Home.



Endeavour Drinks' Easter-adjusted sales increased by 6.4% with comparable sales increasing by 5.9%.



The company still expects Endeavour Drinks' EBIT for fiscal year 2019 to be below the prior year as it invests in improving its range, service and convenience for its customers.



