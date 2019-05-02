SINGAPORE, May 2, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - 1. SLINGSHOT 2019 powered by Startup SG, Asia's highly anticipated international startup pitching competition, is now open for entries.2. In 2018, SLINGSHOT received overwhelming response - over 1,000 startups spanning 80 countries sent in applications.3. Organised by Enterprise Singapore, the government agency driving the development of startups and enterprises in Singapore, SLINGSHOT 2019 returns for its third year with six key tracks for participants:i) Consumer Products & Services, Media & Advertising, Retail & Food Servicesii) FinTech and InsurTechiii) FoodTech and AgriTechiv) HealthTech, BioTech and MedTechv) Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportationvi) Urban Solutions, Sustainability and Energy4. SLINGSHOT offers more than S$1 million worth of prizes for startups to develop and commercialise their ideas. This includes the grand Startup SG grant prize of S$200,000, and S$50,000 Startup SG grants for the top two winners from each of the six sector tracks. The prizes also feature other attractive perks and sponsorships including a S$200,000 investment opportunity from crowdfunding platform FundedHere; three S$25,000 cash prizes, together with space and skills development, from ST Engineering; S$25,000 cash prizes each from Danone, L'Oreal, Rolls-Royce; exhibition booths at SWITCH; up to 18 months of free access to JTC Launchpad workspaces; three months' access to co-working spaces with Found8; co-innovation, engagement, or incubation opportunities with Ascott, Philips, and WeAre Group and lots more.Participating startups stand to connect with leading global investors and partners5. This year's SLINGSHOT will offer more matching opportunities between judges (investors, corporates) and participating startups.i) Top 100 startups will be invited to an exclusive networking dinner and workshop where they will be matched one-on-one to top investors and industry experts.ii) At the grand finale in November, these top 100 startups will get to pitch their ideas to judges from 60 participating organisations comprising unicorns, tech giants and investors such as Grab, Mistletoe Inc, Philips, Twitter and more.6. The grand finale of SLINGSHOT 2019 will take place from 11 to 13 November, during the week of Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) and Singapore FinTech Festival.7. The call for entries will close on 28 June 2019. Interested parties can apply by submitting an application form on bit.ly/2019SLINGSHOT.For media enquiries, please contact:Enterprise SingaporeMs Ong Shi ManCorporate CommunicationsTel: +65 6279 3849Email: ong_shi_man@enterprisesg.gov.sgAbout Enterprise SingaporeEnterprise Singapore is the Singapore government agency championing enterprise development. We also support the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups.We attract global commodities traders to establish their global or Asian home base in Singapore. Today, Singapore is a leading global trading hub with a complete ecosystem for the energy, agri-commodities and metals & minerals trading clusters. We are also home to many global enterprises, startups and investors that operate in Singapore's robust pro-enterprise environment.We build trust in Singapore's products and services through quality and standards. Renowned for our dedication to quality and innovation, Singapore companies make ideal business partners.With our global network in over 35 locations spanning many developed and emerging markets, we connect businesses with relevant Singapore companies for their business expansion.Visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg for more information.Source: Enterprise SingaporeCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.