Basel, May 02, 2019

Dufry consolidates the partnership with Holland America Line

operating on all ships of the cruise line

Dufry consolidates the partnership with Holland America Line, one of the leading cruise operators, by signing an additional contract to operate duty-free shops on board of 6 new ships. The new agreement represents an important milestone as Dufry will from now on operate duty-free shops on board the entire fleet, which covers all major touristic routes in the world.

Following the contract signed in 2018, Dufry and Holland America Line further strengthened its partnership with a new agreement to operate duty-free shops on board of 6 new ships for 5 years, adding more than 1,500 m2 of retail space. Dufry will now be present on all 15 ships of Holland America's fleet with more than 3,500 m2 of retail space, including the Nieuw Statendam, their most recent ship launched last December.

The shops will offer a comprehensive duty-free assortment including the traditional product categories, such as perfumes & cosmetics, spirits, watches, accessories and confectionary from leading and famous brands across the world. In order to further enhance the travel experience, the retail offer will also include Holland America Line logo merchandise and local and cruise ship-branded souvenirs creating a sense of place for passengers.

Holland America Line offers more than 500 sailings a year visiting all seven continents, including popular and less-travelled cruise destinations across the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Mexico, South America, the Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Antarctica.

This achievement reinforces Dufry Cruise Services' position as one of the most dynamic and strongest players in the cruise line channel, which holds potential growth opportunities. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, the industry is expected to grow +6% in 2019, with an estimated 30 million travellers.

René Riedi, Divisional Chief Executive Officer Central and South America for Dufry, commented: "We are very pleased with this additional agreement signed, which consolidates our successful partnership with Holland America Line. It represents an important milestone in our strategy to grow in the travel retail cruise market, a promising channel in terms of passenger growth and retail opportunities. We would like to thank Holland America Line for the partnership and for the trust in us to deliver a world class experience to travellers."

Kelli Coleman, Onboard Revenue Vice President at Holland America Group, added: "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Dufry Cruise Services by adding 6 vessels, including our new ship Nieuw Statendam."

