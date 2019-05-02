Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2019

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY Q1 2019
· Total revenues were NOK 1 070 million, up 21% compared with the same quarter previous year
· EBITDA was NOK 92 million, including positive effect of IFRS 16 (new lease standard) of NOK 27 million
· Net interest-bearing debt was NOK 290 million (excluding lease liabilities from IFRS 16), increased by NOK 144 million in the quarter
· First Geo and AGR merger successfully completed in April - will be consolidated from Q2 2019
· MHWirth awarded contract for new drilling equipment package from Keppel FELS in April (first out of three options), ultimate client Awilco Drilling
KEY FIGURES AKASTOR GROUP
|NOK million
|
Q1 19
|
Q1 18
|Revenue and other income
|1 070
|881
|EBITDA
|92
|63
|EBIT
|31
|16
|CAPEX and R&D capitalization
|16
|17
|NCOA
|521
|687
|Net capital employed
|4 721
|7 196
|Order intake
|1 146
|1 068
|Order backlog
|2 756
|2 123
|Net interest-bearing debt
|290
|828
|Employees
|1 812
|1 991
IFRS 16 Leases is implemented with effect from January 1, 2019. Key figures from prior periods are not restated.
Financial Calendar
Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2019: July 17, 2019
Media Contact
Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com (mailto:leif.borge@akastor.com)
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.
