

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net revenue grew 9.3 percent from last year to 13.9 billion Danish kroner. The results were benefited by 2.6 percent impact from last year's acquisition of an additional 25 percent in Cambrew and a currency impact of 0.3 percent. Total volumes increased 6.7 percent.



Organic revenue growth was 6.4 percent, driven by 3.4 percent organic volume growth and 3 percent price/mix.



The Tuborg brand revenue grew 7 percent, mainly driven by China, India and the Turkish licence market. The Carlsberg brand revenue increased 2 percent driven by Asia, partly offset by soft volumes in the UK.



CEO Cees 't Hart said, 'We had a good start to the year, with particularly strong volume growth in Asia and continued solid progress of our craft & speciality and alcohol-free portfolios, which improved the price/mix. We are maintaining our full-year earnings expectation.'



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect mid-single-digit percentage organic growth in operating profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX