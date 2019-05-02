Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM Lalique Group publishes agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting 2019-05-02 / 07:00 _This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries._ MEDIA RELEASE *Lalique Group publishes agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting* _Zurich, 2 May 2019 - _*Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today published the agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting on 24 May 2019.* For the 2018 financial year, the Board of Directors is proposing to its shareholders that an unchanged dividend of CHF 0.50 per share be paid. The dividend is planned to be paid out of the capital contribution reserve and exempt from withholding tax. All current members of the Board of Directors and Silvio Denz, Chairman of the Board, are standing for re-election for a further term of office of one year. In addition, the Board of Directors is proposing to the Ordinary General Meeting that authorized capital up to a maximum nominal amount of CHF 240,000 be created. According to the proposed amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors would be authorized to increase the share capital at any time until 24 May 2021 by issuance of a maximum of 1,200,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.20 each, to be fully paid up. As previously announced, Lalique Group is planning a capital increase by way of a rights issue in the course of 2019 to refinance parts of the shareholder loan granted by Silvio Denz for the acquisition of 50% of The Glenturret and to finance other investments and growth initiatives. To increase the free float, Silvio Denz intends not to exercise his subscription rights. Zürcher Kantonalbank will act as Lead Manager for the planned capital increase. The invitation and agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting on 24 May 2019 can be found on the Lalique Group website at www.lalique-group.com/assembly [1]. *Media contact* Lalique Group SA Esther Fuchs Senior Communication & PR Manager Grubenstrasse 18 CH-8045 Zurich Phone: +41 43 499 45 58 Email: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com *Lalique Group* Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and living accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 720 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. 