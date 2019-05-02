

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) Thursday reported more than 22 percent growth in its net income, Group share, for the first quarter, with 3.2 increase in revenues, driven by growth in IFS and CIB.



The group's net income attributable to equity holders grew 22.4 percent to 1.918 billion euros. Pre-tax income for the quarter rose 18.9 percent to 2.683 billion euros.



Excluding exceptional items and the impact of IFRIC 21 Taxes, net income attributable to equity holders was 2.56 billion euros, the Group reported.



The Group's revenues for the first quarter increased 3.2 percent to 11.14 billion euros, while it was up 3.9 percent at constant scope and exchange rates. Revenues were up 9.5 percent for International Financial Services or IFS and 3.5 percent up for Corporate Institutional Banking or CIB.



