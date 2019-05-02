

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income increased 9.3 percent to 192 million Swiss Francs from last year's 175.7 million francs.



Earnings per share were 5.33 francs, up 11.3 percent from 4.79 francs a year earlier.



Adjusted earnings per share were 5.33 francs, compared to 5 francs last year.



EBITDA for the quarter improved 6.8 percent from last year to 262 million francs.



Sales edged up 0.9 percent to 830.3 million francs from last year's 823.1 million francs.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, Geberit said its objective is to perform strongly across the entire product range and in all markets and, as in previous years, to gain market shares.



The firm said 2019 will be challenging due to a general increase in volatility and the slowdown of construction activity in individual markets.



