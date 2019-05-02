Trade.com's Expansion in Germany: A Live Centre for German Traders

Leading trading platform Trade.com is opening a new office in Germany, a key market for CFDs, making financial markets easily accessible to local traders*

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Trade.com, the world-class trading platform, has launched a new office in Germany, making online trading even more accessible to local traders. Clients will now have access to a dedicated professional team, sitting in the new Frankfurt office. Corresponding to their experience, traders will be able to select a Trade.com account according to their personal needs and financial goals, with the additional benefit of tailored assistance from the on-site team.

Roei Gavish, Managing Director, Trade Capital, says: "With Germany being one of the largest European markets in CFDs and attracting an ever-increasing flow of sophisticated traders, a local presence is key. We aim to become more accessible to the German market by creating a meeting point and safe trading environment for local traders."

Unique Trading Tools & Exclusive Live Seminars

The launch of Trade.com in Germany, under a BaFin regulated service provider, will facilitate access to the company's global trading ecosystem of over 2,100 CFDs, with the added value of Live Trading Seminars on a broad range of assets, including German specific stocks such as Daimler, Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank. Trade.com provides exclusive features including a financial education centre, as well as advanced technical tools and charts. The company is also preparing to launch a series of cutting-edge products; live shares (DMA), IPO Funds and thematic portfolios.

A Broker With Big Plans

Gavish says: "Customer service is at the heart of all our decisions. We want to position Trade.com as a leading broker beyond CFDs, by offering a full 360 solution and even more sophisticated trading options to our clients. Our German expansion is just the beginning."

Trade.com is a brand owned by Trade Capital Holding Ltd and operated by its fully owned subsidiary Lead Capital Markets Ltd, authorized and regulated by CySEC, license number 227/14 and authorized by the FSCA, South Africa FSP No. 47857. Introductory Services in Germany provided by Firstlane Securities GmbH (fully owned subsidiary of Trade Capital Holding), registered as a tied agent of DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (BaFin registration 145890) in the public register of BaFin, registration 80164619. Introductory Services in United Kingdom provided by Livemarkets Ltd, (fully owned subsidiary of Trade Capital Holding), authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registration 738538.

*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71.36% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.