UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Date:2 May 2019

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

First Interim Dividend for 2019

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("UKCM") have declared that a property income dividend ("PID") of 0.92p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Ex-Dividend Date -16 May 2019

Record Date -17 May 2019

Payment Date -31 May 2019

All Enquiries:


The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151


