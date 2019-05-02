sprite-preloader
Altona Energy Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 1

2 May 2019

Altona Energy Plc

("Altona" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Board of Altona (NEX: ANR) was notified on 1 May 2019 that, on the same day, Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, was allotted 43,478 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company at 23p per share (the offer price as at 12pm on 1 May 2019), in lieu of his Director's fees amounting to £10,000. Mr Taylor-Wilkinson's interest in the Company is now 46,478 shares representing 3.0% of the Company's issued share capital.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilitiesIperson closelyassociated
a)NameChristian Taylor-Wilkinson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emissionallowance market participant,auctionplatform,auctioneeror auction monitor
a)NameAltona Energy plc
b)LEI
4Details of the transaction(s):sectionto be repeated for(i)each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii)each date;and(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
Identification code
GB00B06GJT32
b)Nature of the transaction
Allotment of ordinary shares in lieu of Director's fee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
23p 43,478
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
43,478
23p
e)Date of the transaction1 May 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc
Qinfu Zhang, Executive Chairman
+44 (0) 7795 168 157
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (NEX Corporate Adviser)
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels

+44 (0) 20 3772 0021
Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor- Wilkinson
+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation and development of its significant coal resource exceeding 7 billion tonnes (1.3 billion tonnes historic JORC compliant) in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa Basin in South Australia. Through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary Arckaringa Energy Pty Ltd, Altona holds a 100% interest in three exploration licences covering 1,944 sq. kms in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa Basin in South Australia including three coal deposits - Westfield (EL5676), Wintinna (EL5677) and Murloocoppie (EL5678). All three deposits lie close to the Adelaide to Darwin railroad and the Stuart Highway.

The Company is currently evaluating an investment in a Chinese vanadium mining company.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and transferred its listing to NEX Exchange Growth Market on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers.


