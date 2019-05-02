Wirecard Wins High-fashion Brand Karen Millen as a New Customer for Digital Alipay Payments

- Alipay can be easily accepted in the European stores of the luxury brand as well as online

- Karen Millen has over 400 stores and in-store shops in 63 countries

- With over 1 billion users, Alipay is one of the world's leading payment platforms

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, enables Alipay payments for high-fashion brand Karen Millen at the POS and online shop. As a result of the cooperation, Karen Millen stores in Europe can now accept China's leading mobile payment solution. The fully digital solution is smoothly integrated into the retailer's existing payment infrastructure via the Wirecard ePOS App, which can be used via any mobile device operating Android or iOS. Online shoppers will benefit from the cooperation too, as they will also be able to pay with Alipay.

Vanda Astfäller, Head of Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard, said, "Alipay is not just a payment method - it's a digital platform for retailers to reach out to Chinese visitors. We are pleased to be collaborating with Karen Millen to enable Chinese travelers in Europe to use their preferred payment method, providing a seamless purchasing process for both the retailer and the customer, and look forward to developing our cooperation."

With over 1 billion users, Alipay is one of the world's leading mobile payment platforms. Retailers who integrate Alipay payments into their POS are capitalizing on the opportunity to market to one of the world's most affluent target groups. In fact, a 2019 report by Nielsen found that 93% of Chinese tourists would be more willing to spend more while travelling if a larger number of merchants accepted mobile payments. The solution is especially attractive for retailers: shopping remains the consumption category Chinese tourists spend the most on while travelling, comprising 25% of on-location spending.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Karen Millen:

Karen Millen has over 400 stores and shop-in-shop stores in 63 countries on six continents. The brand is present in the most prestigious fashion cities, including London, Paris, Madrid, New York, L. A. and Hong Kong. Over the past five years, the brand has made a name for itself globally with strong international sales. Although Karen Millen's roots lie in England, they are known throughout the world for their attractive clothing tailored to self-confident women with style and taste. Every single piece from Karen Millen's collection is individually designed, manufactured and perfected by their designers in their in-house studio. In this way, they guarantee first-class quality and attention to detail. From couture-inspired designs to high-quality, traditional materials - each Karen Millen garment tells its own story.

