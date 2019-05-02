Nasdaq Riga decided on May 2, 2019 to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378) considering that AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" has failed to submit its audited annual report of 2018 by May 2, 2019. Therefore the observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava"will be applied also in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.