Kitron ASA: Kitron: Ex dividend NOK 0.40 today

The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.40 as from today, 2 May 2019.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

