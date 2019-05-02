

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income, excluding IFRS 16, fell 21 percent to 39 million euros from last year's 50 million euros.



Operating income or EBIT declined 22 percent to 55 million euros from prior year's 70 million euros. The results were hurt by higher operating expenses.



Sales, however, increased 2 percent to 664 million euros from 650 million euros last year. HUGO BOSS increased currency-adjusted sales by 1 percent.



In the Americas, currency-adjusted sales declined 8 percent mainly due to the challenging U.S. market, while currency-adjusted sales in Asia increased 4 percent.



Retail sales on a comp store basis grew 4 percent. Online business went up 26 percent, adjusted for currency effects.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect EBIT to increase at a high single-digit percentage rate, excluding the anticipated effects of IFRS 16. The company also sees increase in gross profit.



The company continues to expect currency-adjusted sales to increase at a mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2019.



For the remainder of the year, HUGO BOSS expects a substantial acceleration in earnings development.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX