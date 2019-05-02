

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported that its first-quarter Group sales revenue rose 3.1 percent year-on-year mainly as the result of mix improvements and the healthy business performance in the Financial Services Division despite the decline in volumes of deliveries to customers. Also, Volkswagen Group confirmed 2019 targets for deliveries to customers, sales revenue and operating profit before special items.



First-quarter profit before tax was down on the prior year period, at 4.1 billion euros compared to 4.5 billion euros. Operating profit before special items improved by 0.6 billion euros to 4.8 billion euros.



First-quarter sales revenue of the Volkswagen Group rose 3.1 percent year-on-year to 60.0 billion euros. Deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group were at 2.6 million vehicles, down 2.8 percent from prior year. Sales revenue of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand was up 7.1 percent to 21.5 billion euros.



Volkswagen continues to expect that deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group in 2019 will slightly exceed the prior-year figure.



