

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said 'transitory factors' might have contributed to recent low inflation readings, suggesting a rate cut is unlikely this year.



An interest rate decision from the Bank of England and local elections being held in the country may also keep investors on the sidelines.



Asian markets are trading mixed in light trade, with markets in Japan and mainland China closed for holidays.



The dollar rose against the yen ahead of the April U.S. jobs report due on Friday, while oil prices dipped amid rising stockpiles in the U.S. and as exemptions to U.S. sanctions on Iran expired.



Investors also keep a close eye on U.S.-China trade talks amid speculation the two sides may announce a trade deal by May 10.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower after the Fed kept interest rates steady and signaled little appetite to adjust them any time soon.



Mixed readings on private sector employment and manufacturing activity also weighed on markets.



The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell around 0.6 percent while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent.



U.K. stocks moved to the downside on Wednesday, while the other major European markets remained closed for the May Day holiday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index shed 0.4 percent.



U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity and costs, and factory orders may attract some attention later today, although trading activity may be subdued ahead of the more closely watched monthly jobs report due on Friday.



