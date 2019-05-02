The Bank of East Asia, Limited (BEA), Wins Big in the Global Brands Magazine Awards, UK - 2018

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of East Asia, Limited (BEA) was chosen as the "Best Digital Bank" and "Best Retail Bank" in Hong Kong in the awards conducted. The awards were established to honour excellence in performance across industries and BEA again took home the honour for their region and performance sector.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading brand publication devoted to news and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that have stood out among their industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.

BEA won this year's award for their innovative projects and initiatives to go digital. They have continuously worked towards a better customer experience while promoting their culture of innovation. With over 100 years of Banking and responsiveness to changing business environments, BEA has made huge inroads in Greater China.

Jay Reddy, Head of Branding at Global Brands Magazine, commented, "The award constitutes international recognition of the Bank's achievements over the years and its adoption of long-term prudent business strategies. The banks sustainable and healthy business proposition has earned them international recognition and customers loyalty. Their "Mobile First Strategy" was not only a policy but a directive effort in promoting innovation and converting the brick and mortar banks into more greener and efficient places to operate."

About Global Brands Magazine Awards

Global Brands Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding Companies across different sectors. The award honours companies who have performed extraordinarily well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Technology. The awards are given to acknowledge key players who strive for fineness & provide a platform for recognition. More than 9,000 Companies were evaluated as a part of the last year's study conducted.

The mid-year 2019 Awards ceremony for Africa 2019 will be held at the Emperor's Palace, Johannesburg in South Africa on the 26th of July 2019. Register now to be a part of this lavish night by visiting https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/event

Follow us on facebook at www.facebook.com/globalbrandsmagazine or Hashtag us on twitter @globalbrandsmag globalbrandsmag