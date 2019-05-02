

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) said its trading is in-line with the Group's expectations with strong order intake year-to-date at Power Systems, good flying hour growth in Civil Aerospace and positive order momentum in Defence. For 2019, the Group remains confident in its underlying operating profit and free cash flow guidance.



Chief Executive Warren East said: 'The in-service performance of the Trent XWB-84 remains strong and it has been encouraging to see recent order wins for our Trent 1000 engine. Our restructuring programme has continued to make progress as we aim to bring down commercial and administrative costs, improve our engineering efficiency and drive lasting culture change at Rolls-Royce.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX