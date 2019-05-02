

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online retailer N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 loss before tax was 57.5 million pounds, compared to prior year's profit of 16.2 million pounds.



Loss per share was 20.50 pence, compared to profit of 4.41 pence a year ago. The loss in the year reflected exceptional costs, largely relating to legacy issues.



Adjusted profit before tax was 83.6 million pounds, compared to 81.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 21.38 pence, compared to 23.06 pence a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA was 128 million pounds, up 7.9 percent from 118.6 million pounds last year.



Group revenue for the year edged down 0.8 percent to 914.4 million pounds from 922.2 million pounds in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Steve Johnson, CEO, said, 'Whilst mindful of the continued challenging macro-economic environment and uncertainties surrounding Brexit, we are focused on driving sustainable digital revenue, profit and free cashflow growth to deliver improved shareholder value.'



The company recommended a final dividend of 7.1p per share, which will be paid on August 2 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on July 5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX