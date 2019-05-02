

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Thursday that its traffic in the month of April increased 10 percent to 13.5 million passengers from last year's 12.3 million passengers.



Ryanair alone recorded 13 million customers, up 5 percent from last year. Lauda carried 0.5 million passengers in the month.



Total load factor was 96 percent.



Ryanair stated that it operated over 75,000 scheduled flights in April.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair reported passenger traffic of 142.3 million, an increase of 9 percent over prior year. Load factor was 96 percent for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX