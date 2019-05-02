

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said Thursday it has agreed to sell its entire 51 percent stake in Lafarge Malaysia Berhad to YTL Cement Berhad for a consideration of $396 million in cash, corresponding to Malaysian Ringgit 3.75 per share.



The company noted that the price represents a 43 percent premium compared to the last 90 days trading period of Lafarge Malaysia Berhad on the Malaysian stock exchange.



YTL Cement Berhad is part of YTL Corporation Berhad, a Malaysian infrastructure conglomerate that is mainly active in cement production, construction, property development and utilities.



Lafarge Malaysia Berhad operates three integrated cement and two grinding plants. LafargeHolcim noted that it will fully exit the Malaysian market with the divestment.



In addition, LafargeHolcim has agreed to sell its entire 91 percent shareholding in Holcim Singapore to YTL Cement Singapore PTE Ltd. However, the company did not disclose the transaction value.



The transaction is expected to close within the second quarter of 2019.



LafargeHolcim noted that the proceeds of both transactions will enable it to improve its debt ratio by approximately 0.1 time, contributing to reach its target ratio of net debt to recurring EBITDA of 2 times or less by the end of 2019.



