

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L), which operates over 650 restaurants and pub restaurants throughout the UK, announced the appointment of Andy Hornby as CEO. He is currently Co Chief Operating Officer of GVC Holdings. Prior to joining Gala, Andy was Group Chief Executive of Alliance Boots from 2009 to 2011.



Debbie Hewitt, Chairman, said; 'Andy's extensive retail background, proven hands-on operational expertise, and experience of integrating businesses position him well to provide the leadership required to deliver the next phase of our strategy.'



